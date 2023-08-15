Florida 9-Year-Old Fatally Shoots 6-Year-Old in the Head
HORRIFIC
A 6-year-old boy from Florida has died after a 9-year-old accidentally shot him in the head, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. On Monday afternoon, police received a report of an individual shot inside a home, and the young victim was rushed to the hospital, where he died of serious injuries. Based on their initial investigation, authorities believe the two children were under the care of an adult who was in the home at the time. Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko told reporters at a news conference that the 9-year-old obtained a firearm and fired a single shot, but “there is no indication of criminal violence.” Sources told CBS 47 that the 9-year-old was the 6-year-old’s brother, and their mother was possibly working in a home office before hearing the gunshot. The adult is being interviewed by police.