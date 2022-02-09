9-Year-Old Girl Charged in Fatal Broomstick Attack on 4-Year-Old Brother
A 9-year-old Alabama girl is facing charges after police say she beat her 4-year-old brother with a broomstick shortly before his death. The boy was found unresponsive in the family’s home last Thursday, with officers immediately noticing his body had signs of abuse. Yolanda Coale, the 53-year-old aunt and caregiver of the boy, was immediately taken into custody at the time and charged with aggravated child abuse. Now, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office says the boy’s sister was also allegedly involved in the abuse. She faces an assault charge in connection with the child’s death, according to local media reports. Coale is said to have told investigators she woke up to the sounds of screams and found the 9-year-old attacking the toddler, though it was not immediately clear if authorities have been able to independently verify her claims.