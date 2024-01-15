9-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Crocodile Attack in Australia

A nine-year-old was airlifted to a hospital in a stable but critical condition after they were attacked by a crocodile on Saturday in Kakadu National Park, a World Heritage Site in Australia’s remote Northern Territory.

In a statement to The Daily Beast, Careflight, an air-medical rescue service, confirmed the attack, near Jabiru. A CareFlight NT Rescue Helicopter was sent at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday following the incident after a request from NT Health.

“Following the attack, the patient was transported to the Jabiru Community Health Centre, CareFlight’s specialist doctor and flight nurse treated the patient at the Jabiru clinic,” the statement said, adding that the patient was later airlifted by CareFlight to Royal Darwin Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

CareFlight would not provide more details on the child’s condition or how the attack unfolded. St John Ambulance NT confirmed it had no involvement except for “liaising with the Careflight transfer of a 9-year-old patient.”

St John Ambulance emergency communications manager Craig Garraway told Australia's ABC News that they had received an emergency call “in regards to the nine-year-old bitten by a crocodile, sustaining a number of puncture wounds.” He added that it is believed the child is a boy and that while he was unsure of the exact nature of the injuries, it appeared he would be OK.

“Probably a lucky escape I would suggest,” Garraway said.