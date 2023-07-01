9-Year-Old Migrant Boy Dies of Organ Failure After Desert Trek

Read it at Arizona Republic
A 9-year-old migrant boy died of organ failure after crossing into the U.S. and trekking through the Arizona desert in the scorching heat. The boy was put on life support at a hospital in Mesa but succumbed to medical complications, Arizona Republic reports. His mother, who had made the journey with him, had called 911 for help when the boy first began experiencing seizures. She said she believed the heat likely led to his death. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility is now reviewing his death.