‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star’s Boyfriend Accused of Trying to Murder Her
HORRIFIC
Former 90 Day Fiancé star Caroline Schwitzky, 32, recently survived an alleged attempted murder at the hands of her boyfriend of one year. According to law enforcement, Cole Goldberg, 23, attempted to strangle and drown Schwitzky after a heated argument on a boat. According to witness accounts in the police report, Goldberg held Schwitzky aggressively for 20 minutes before she began to punch his arms in an effort to free herself. When Schwitzky did finally break free, she jumped off the boat to swim to another vessel. Goldberg trailed behind her and allegedly tried pushing her below the water. Witnesses say they screamed at Goldberg to let Schwitzky go, but he continued to hold her under. It took people from another boat jumping into the water, pulling Schwitzky away, and holding out a threatening stick for the ordeal to end, according to the police report.