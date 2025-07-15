Reality Star’s Baby Dies Days After Domestic Violence Arrest

90 Day Fiancé star Eric Rosenbrook has announced that his newborn daughter died last Thursday, barely a week after his arrest for slapping his wife while she held the baby girl. In a Facebook post, Rosenbrook wrote that “after 5 days on life support, my beloved daughter, little Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, slipped the surely bonds to join her grandfather Tom.” It is unclear whether the assault on his wife Leida, which Rosenbrook admitted to TMZ, played any role in the child’s death. The assault charges are not the first time Rosenbrook has been accused of violence toward his wife. In 2019, he was investigated by police after online allegations surfaced that he had pulled her hair during an altercation, after Leida threatened to harm herself with a knife. The couple starred on the sixth season of the reality show that focuses on foreign fiancés of American citizens, who can legally enter the U.S. as long as they marry within 90 days. Leida came to the U.S. from Indonesia to marry ex-Marine Rosenbrook, but the couple had immediate issues even prior to leaving the show in 2019. Leida filed for divorce last year, but withdrew her petition before it was approved.