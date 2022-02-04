‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Gets 18 Years for Kidnap, Assault
NO CHANCE OF PAROLE
Geoffrey Paschel, an alum of 90 Day Fiancé, has been sentenced to 18 years without the possibility of parole for kidnapping and assaulting his ex-fiancée in June 2019. A statement from Tennessee’s Knox County District Attorney described the events that led to Paschel’s conviction, saying he, “grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times. She was also thrown to the ground and dragged. Paschel took the victim’s cell phone and did not allow her to leave the residence.” When Paschel fell asleep, his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, was able to escape the house to a neighbor’s residence. She had bruises that Paschel would later claim were self-inflicted. He was convicted in October for aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency calls after a two-day trial.