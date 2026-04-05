‘90210’ Star Hospitalized Following Car Crash

Tori Spelling was hospitalized earlier this week, along with four of her children, after a car crash just outside Los Angeles. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was driving four of her children and three of their friends in Temecula, California, on Thursday when another driver allegedly ran a red light and slammed into their vehicle. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office told People that deputies responded to the scene around 5:45 p.m., where they found two cars with collision damage. Everyone involved in the incident was evaluated at the scene, and no arrests were made. Spelling and the seven children were taken to the hospital in three ambulances and treated for injuries, including cuts, bruises, contusions, and concussions. The incident marks another frightening brush with danger for the actress, who previously said she crashed her car in 2011 while trying to evade paparazzi. The actress shares five children—Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau—with ex-husband Dean McDermott.