Celebrity

‘90210’ Star Hospitalized Following Car Crash

CLOSE CALL

The actress was behind the wheel when a driver allegedly ran a red light.

Olivia Ralph
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Tori Spelling attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Julian Hamilton/WireImage

Tori Spelling was hospitalized earlier this week, along with four of her children, after a car crash just outside Los Angeles. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was driving four of her children and three of their friends in Temecula, California, on Thursday when another driver allegedly ran a red light and slammed into their vehicle. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office told People that deputies responded to the scene around 5:45 p.m., where they found two cars with collision damage. Everyone involved in the incident was evaluated at the scene, and no arrests were made. Spelling and the seven children were taken to the hospital in three ambulances and treated for injuries, including cuts, bruises, contusions, and concussions. The incident marks another frightening brush with danger for the actress, who previously said she crashed her car in 2011 while trying to evade paparazzi. The actress shares five children—Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau—with ex-husband Dean McDermott.

Read it at People Magazine
Olivia Ralph

Olivia Ralph

Breaking News Reporter

olivia.ralph@thedailybeast.com

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