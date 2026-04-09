Shannen Doherty’s Ex-Husband Hospitalized After Apparent Drug Overdose

Two people died in Arizona after a plane swerved off the runway and burst into flames Wednesday afternoon. City spokesperson Vic Hathaway reported that both passengers on the Piper PA-32 plane died after veering off a short runway at Marana Regional Airport, which is about 15 miles northwest of Tucson. Footage obtained by KGUN0 showed smoke billowing from the runway. Northwest Fire District crews arrived at the scene shortly after the 5:12 p.m. call to authorities and extinguished the fire. Officials have not released the identities of the dead. It’s unclear what caused the crash. The Marana Police Department and the National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation. This is the second deadly crash in just over a year at Marana Regional Airport. Last February, two small planes crashed into each other, resulting in the deaths of two people. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Marana Police Department for comment.
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- 1Two Dead After Fiery Plane CrashHORROR CRASHAuthorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.
- 2Star’s Ex-Husband in Hospital After Apparent Drug OverdoseADDICTION BATTLEActor Ashley Hamilton has battled drug addiction for decades.
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- 3‘Superbad’ Star Reveals He Secretly Married GirlfriendSUPER GOODThe star also announced the birth of his second child.
- 4Champion Golfer Kicked Out of Masters for Breaking Odd RuleBIG CALLHe’s not the first to fall foul of it.
Shop with ScoutedLaura Geller’s “Anti-Aging” Powder Is Made for Mature SkinSMOOTH OPERATORLaura Geller’s “self-adjusting” baked foundations are designed to color-correct dark spots and redness while blurring the look of fine lines and texture.
- 5Fleetwood Mac Star Secretly Gets Married for the Fifth TimeDON’T STOPHe previously had an affair with Stevie Nicks.
- 6Best-Selling Author Reveals True Identity After 23 YearsUNMASKEDShe created the pseudonym to protect her career as a doctor and even wore a wig out in public.
- 7Tycoon’s Daughter Dies in Horrific Vacation CrashLIGHTNING STRIKES TWICEHer cousin died traveling when he was the same age.
- 8American Home Buyers Are Fleeing U.S. Because of TrumpGREAT ESCAPESpanish-speaking Americans are now among the top buyers of high-end property in a European country.
Shop with ScoutedTribeTokes Is Celebrating 4/20 With Free PrerollsROLL OUTGas station prerolls? You’re better than that.
- 9Thief Who Stole Fabergé Egg Worth Almost $3M Learns FateCOOKEDHe wasn’t aware of the value of his loot.
- 10U.S. Fertility Rate Falls to All-Time LowOH, BABYMajor drops were recorded between 2007 and 2015.
Shannen Doherty’s Ex-Husband Hospitalized After Apparent Drug Overdose
Shannen Doherty’s ex-husband, Ashley Hamilton, has reportedly been hospitalized after an apparent overdose in California. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that the Iron Man 3 actor was rushed to a hospital on April 2 after he was found inside a Southern California Airbnb. The 51-year-old, whose whirlwind 1993 marriage to the Beverly Hills, 90210 star lasted just five months, is now in stable condition and recovering from the medical emergency, though the substance involved has not been identified, the outlet reported. Hamilton has long been open about his struggles with addiction, which he told People in 2013 began in his teenage years alongside eating disorders. He later described how his father, actor George Hamilton, became a support system during his difficult battle with addiction. “I had some really hard times,” he told People in 2016. “But my dad never gave up on me, no matter what.” His battle with addiction has repeatedly landed him in rehab—reportedly more than 30 times by his early twenties, according to the Daily Mail. Hamilton has also faced legal trouble tied to substance use. In 2024, he was arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife at a hotel employee while under the influence of OxyContin.
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Hollywood actor Jonah Hill has revealed that he married his longtime partner, Olivia Millar, and that the two have welcomed their second child together. The news comes three years after Millar, who co-owns the online vintage clothing store Chasseresse, gave birth to their first child. Hill, known for his iconic roles in Superbad and The Wolf of Wall Street, said in an interview with Martin Scorsese that it takes a special project to separate him from his family. “I have two kids now. The only thing that could separate me from my family is the editing room,” he shared. “I love the writing, I love the shooting, but editing... it’s like dessert every day. Even the problems are dessert.” The growing size of Hill’s family doesn’t seem to be slowing down his work. The actor is releasing a new film, Outcome, which debuts Friday on Apple TV. Before his marriage to Millar, Hill was engaged to Gianna Santos. The couple split in 2020. A spokesperson told People magazine that, following the birth of his second child, Hill is “happy.” Hill and Millar have not revealed the names of either of their kids.
Golfer Mark Calcavecchia has been kicked out of the Masters for using his phone, according to Golfweek. Security escorted the 1989 British Open winner out of Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday after he was seen using his personal cell. When Golfweek contacted him for comment over the phone, he didn’t deny that the incident had taken place and did not provide any details. “I’ve got nothing negative to say about Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, so I think we should literally hang up right now,” he said. He then hung up. AT&T is one of the primary sponsors of the 90th Masters and provides phones that people can use on the course, but the use of cellphones is strictly forbidden at the club to maintain what it describes as a “traditional atmosphere.” He’s not the first to break the rule. Golf Channel broadcaster Charlie Rymer was asked to leave in 2011 after he was spotted on his cellphone outside the media center. A spokesperson for Augusta said at the time: “We explained to him our policy, how we take it very seriously and we sent him home.”
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When I think of powder foundations, my mind immediately defaults to cakey, chalky, and textured finishes—the exact opposite of what most women over 35 are looking for in a complexion product. While they offer unparalleled staying power, traditional powder foundations have a reputation for emphasizing fine lines, clinging to dry patches, and making crepey skin look even more pronounced. But powder formulas have come a long way, and Laura Geller’s bestselling Balance-n-Brighten Baked Color-Correcting Foundation is living proof.
Founded by theatrical makeup artist Laura Geller in 1997, the brand has long been known for its focus on offering inclusive, skincare-infused makeup for mature skin (40+), though it’s developed a loyal following across all age groups. Its baked complexion products are among its most beloved thanks to their silky, cream-like finish. Unlike traditional pressed powders, Laura Geller’s baked formulas start as creams before being transformed into a velvety, demi-matte powder. The result is a lightweight, buildable formula that blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and pores without looking flat or overly matte. Instead, the self-adjusting pigments melt into the skin for a natural, second-skin finish and a subtle soft-focus effect.
Each formula in the baked collection (including the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation) is handcrafted in Italy using the brand’s proprietary baking technique, in which pigments are baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours. The process helps ensure the powder feels more like a cream when it hits the skin, minimizing the risk of creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines. Reviewers frequently note how silky it feels on the skin, with buildable coverage that helps conceal dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness while softening the look of lines. “Absolutely love this product, nice coverage feels really light on your skin. I’m always getting lovely compliments about my skin when I have used this product,” one 52-year-old reviewer said.
Many also admit they were hesitant to switch from liquid to powder—until they tried it. “I have been using Baked Balance-n-Brighten Correcting Foundation now for almost 3 years, and I will never go back to liquid foundation,” says another five-star reviewer. “I am continually being told how youthful my skin looks, which is fabulous at 65.” If you’re looking for a complexion enhancer that’s compact, mess-free, and capable of delivering natural-looking coverage with a touch of radiance (without caking, creasing, or settling), Laura Geller’s bestseller is well worth adding to your routine.
Mick Fleetwood of iconic 1970s band Fleetwood Mac has stepped up to the altar for the fifth time. The 78-year-old Brit revealed he’d jetted off to the South Pacific by sharing pictures on Instagram with his new wife, reported by the Daily Mail to be Elizabeth Jordan, 56. The drummer was sporting a new wedding band on his finger. “The south Pacific does its magic!!!” he wrote in his post, keeping his wife’s face hidden from view. “A honeymoon with my love Elizabeth... creating moments to be remembered!! Sun health and happiness!!” The couple made their first public appearance together at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles and got engaged last year without fanfare. The mother of two is reported to live in Hawaii, run a property management company, and is the executive director of “The Chain” co-writer’s charitable organization. The “Fighting for Madge” composer briefly had an affair with his legendary bandmate Stevie Nicks while the band recorded their definitive album, Rumors. He previously married Jenny Boyd twice, as well as Sara Recor and Lynn Frankel once each.
A bestselling author has revealed her true identity after 23 years of writing under a pseudonym. In an interview with USA Today, Sara Cohen, 45, revealed that she is the real-life Freida McFadden, author of The Housemaid, which was adapted into a movie starring Sydney Sweeney. She has balanced writing with a career as a doctor treating brain disorders, and has even gone to the lengths of wearing a wig to conceal her identity. “I’m at a point in my career when I’m tired of this being a secret. I’m tired of people debating if I’m a real person or if I’m three men,” she told the newspaper. “I am a real person and I have a real identity and I don’t have anything to hide.” The author of Never Lie said she initially used the McFadden persona to balance her medical career. “My whole goal was to keep it a secret until I was [ready to] step back from my doctor job, so it wouldn’t be like everyone I work with suddenly knew and it compromised my ability to do my job,” she said. She added her own life is “so much more boring than anything that happens in my books.”
The daughter of a wealthy tycoon has died after falling off a motorbike and being hit by a truck. Orla Wates, 19, was on a gap year in South East Asia when she was thrown from the back of the vehicle as she traveled the Ha Giang Loop in Vietnam, The Sun reports. She was rushed to Hanoi’s Viet Duc Friendship Hospital, but died from extensive injuries suffered during the crash. Her father, Andy Wates, is the director of a massive 100-year-old building firm, Wates Group, which has a presence across the U.K. She was due to begin studying at the prestigious Durham University in northern England once she finished her travels. “Orla had a sharp wit and lived life to the full,” her parents said in a statement following the crash. Her family said they planned to donate her organs. “We believe that if there were a way to give opportunity to others, this is what Orla would have wanted,” her mom Henrietta Wates said, according to the BBC. “Knowing that she is living on through them brings us great comfort.” Her cousin, William Wates, was shot when he was also 19 while traveling in Honduras in 1996.
Americans are fleeing the U.S. housing market and buying luxury properties in Spain, with Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies cited as a key reason. The number of homes bought in the European country rose by 3 percent in 2025. Real estate agents believe that this rise is due to Trump’s attacks on immigration and the president’s hardline deportation plans, with buyers often being Spanish-speaking U.S. citizens of Latin American origin. “Many Americans have recently chosen to relocate to cities such as Madrid or Valencia for political reasons, and because they see them as safer places where they can walk their children to school,” Fernando Rodriguez de Acuna, general director of Madrid-based real estate analysis firm Acuna, told Reuters. In addition to buying more properties, U.S. citizens are spending more and buying bigger homes in Spain. Analysis found that American buyers paid an average of $380 per square foot for their houses last year, which is 29 percent more than the average paid by other foreigners and nearly double what Spanish residents paid. One Spanish real estate developer added that Americans are now its number one foreign client group, overtaking Britons.
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Whether you’re planning to celebrate 4/20 this month or just looking to refresh your cannabis stash for spring, TribeTokes has you covered—and with a special treat. The women-owned, sustainably sourced cannabis brand is marking the occasion with a limited-time offer that feels more like a gift than a promo: free prerolls with every order. Add anything to your cart—gummies, vapes, flower, tinctures, you name it—and enter code TRIBE420 at checkout, and a complimentary jar of five mini THCa prerolls will be added to your order. Each preroll contains 2.5 grams of whole flower with 22–28 percent THCa, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that delivers a more nuanced, elevated experience once heated.
The current promo is also a fitting introduction (or reintroduction) to a brand that’s been quietly raising the bar in the legal cannabis space since 2017. TribeTokes has built a loyal following thanks to its commitment to transparency, sustainability, and ingredient integrity, appealing to shoppers who scrutinize labels and expect the same standards from their cannabis as they do from their skincare or pantry staples. From its craft vapes and gummies to its tinctures and premium flower, every product in TribeTokes’ lineup is third-party lab-tested, made with clean, vegan ingredients, and designed with both quality and consistency in mind. Even better, everything ships legally to your door, making it a seamless alternative to the typical dispensary experience.
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A thief has been sentenced to two years in prison after stealing a Givenchy handbag containing a Fabergé egg and watch worth almost $3 million. Enzo Conticello, 29, stole the bag, belonging to Rosie Dawson, as she stood outside the Dog and Duck pub in Soho, London, U.K., in November 2024. Prosecutor Julian Winship said that there were only seven emerald-encrusted sets like the one stolen in the world. It has not been found despite his handing over the bag, saying he gave the egg away, unaware of its value. Also known as Hakin Boudjenoune, the Metropolitan Police said he was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, having pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation and one of theft. He was linked to the crime after using her card to buy a drink and cigarettes nearby. Dawson had the egg set in her bag after it had been on display at an event that evening. Her employer, Craft Irish Whiskey Company, received an insurance payout worth $143,000. Conticello’s barrister, Katie Porter-Windley, said: “On the night in question, it was a moment of opportunity which he took, and he is genuinely remorseful for his behavior.”
Fewer American babies were born last year than at any time since records began. Overall, the number of births per 1,000 women of childbearing age fell to 53.1, from 53.8 in 2024. The fertility rate in the U.S. has been dropping since 2007, and fell by an average of 2 percent each year between 2015 and 2020. The CDC report, released Thursday, said, “The provisional number of births for the United States in 2025 was 3,606,400, a decrease of 1 percent from the number in 2024. The provisional general fertility rate for the United States in 2025 was 53.1 births per 1,000 females ages 15–44.” The teen pregnancy rate declined by 7 percent, resulting in a 72 percent drop since 2007. According to The New York Times, demographers have noted that the drop suggests women are having children later in life, with more control over childbirth. Demographers told the Times that women are having children later on in life, noting an increase in fertility rates among women in both their 30s and their 40s.