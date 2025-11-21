’90s Rapper Hit With 14-Year Sentence for Campaign Finance Crimes

A motorist got the shock of her life when a cat was dropped onto the windshield of her car by a bald eagle as she drove along the highway. Dramatic images from the incident in North Carolina show the glass caved in from the hefty impact on the passenger side. The driver was not injured but was left in shock by the bizarre incident, which one witness reportedly described as “the craziest thing” they’d ever seen. “You may not believe me, but I just had a bald eagle drop a cat through my windshield. It absolutely shattered my windshield,” the driver, who has not been named, told a 911 operator. “I do believe you, honestly,” the operator replied. “I had a witness who was like, ‘That is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.” North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the collision occurred on US-74 at 8 a.m. on Wednesday in Swain County, ABC 11 reports. The collision was fatal for the feline, although Trooper Kosal Thach told The Charlotte Observer the cat had been seen “fighting” the bird in mid-air. It is not known where the cat came from nor how it came to be in the eagle’s clutches. The eagle had fled the scene by the time troopers arrived.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are “making plans for the holidays” just weeks after stepping out publicly as a couple, a new report claims. A source told People on Thursday that the “Firework” singer, 41, and former Canadian prime minister, 53, are looking forward to spending time together over the festive period, as Perry’s “The Lifetimes Tour” comes to an end. “Without exaggeration, this year has been a whirlwind for her,” the source said. Perry’s tour began in April, after she split from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, earlier this year and went public with Trudeau on October 25. “Katy’s mostly looking forward to wrapping her tour… She’s a single mom now, and a lot of that is going to come into focus next year.” “Justin keeps making a big effort to see her, and she’s excited about it,” they said, adding he’s “exactly what she needs right now.” The source reportedly said the Canadian politician, who led his country for more than nine years, “is a much happier person now.” They added that his “stresses are greatly diminished. And he is intrigued with Katy. They have fun together, laugh a lot, talk about everything.” Perry’s tour closes on December 7.
A bear attack on a Canadian walking trail has left 11 people injured, including children. An “aggressive” grizzly bear set upon the group, a mix of teachers and school children, in Bella Coola, 435 miles northwest of Vancouver, British Columbia, leaving two people critically injured. Authorities are now hunting down the animal that fled after the attack. The Nuxalk Nation, the government of the Nuxalk people of Bella Coola, released a statement, urging people to stay in their homes as the beast is hunted. “Officers are armed. Remain indoors and off the highway,” they said in a statement. Authorities said that two people had serious injuries, alongside the two who sustained critical damage. Parent Veronica Schooner said one heroic teacher was badly hurt while trying to protect the children. He “got the whole brunt of it,” she told AP. She said that the bear got so close to her son that he felt its fur. “But it was going after somebody else,” Schooner said. The mother added that some of the children, a mix of fourth- and fifth-graders, were hit by bear spray in the melee. “He keeps crying for his friends,” she added.
A near-pristine copy of the first-ever Superman #1 has smashed the world record for the most expensive comic in history. The 1939 release was found in the attic of a woman from California, whose three sons had been sorting her affairs after she died. The rare piece hammered at Heritage Auctions for $9.12 million, comfortably beating the $6 million record set by a 1938 copy of Action Comics #1, which sold in 2024. The three brothers had been told by their mother for years that she had rare comic books, but their location had alluded them until they sifted through a stack of old newspapers. Its condition was rated nine out of 10, the highest ever for an edition of the 86-year-old comic and one of only seven copies above a six out of 10. The Guardian reports half a million copies were printed initially, followed by 400,000 split between two more runs. Few remain now, in part because it encourages the reader to remove the cover and turn it into a poster. Superman #1 was the first comic dedicated solely to Superman and is one of the big three comics deemed most valuable. The other two are Action Comics #1, which has the first appearance of Superman, and Detective Comics #27, which has the first appearance of Batman.
’90s Rapper Hit With 14-Year Sentence for Campaign Finance Crimes
A Grammy-winning rapper who took more than $100 million from a billionaire Asian businessman and used it to try to wield influence in American politics has been jailed. Prosecutors had recommended a life sentence for 53-year-old Pras Michel, one of the founding members of the Fugees. Instead, in a much-delayed sentencing hearing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly handed down a 14-year term, which Michel’s lawyer said would be appealed as “completely disproportional to the facts alleged.” Michel had been accused of taking millions from Malaysian Low Taek Jho and injecting the funds into Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign. He also tried to lobby Donald Trump’s first administration on behalf of the businessman. Both men were indicted in 2019. Michel was convicted on 10 counts, including campaign finance violations, in federal court in Washington, D.C., in 2023. Among those to testify in the trial was Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, whose 2023 film The Wolf of Wall Street was partly financed by the rapper.
An Elvis Presley-loving judge has resigned on recommendation of a judicial commission, after gallivanting around a courthouse in The King’s wig. Judge Matthew E.P. Thornhill is the longest-serving justice in St. Charles County, Missouri, but his time on the bench is coming to an end pending a Supreme Court appeal. The 13-time Graceland visitor had three disciplinary counts against him by the state Commission on Retirement, Removal, and Discipline of Judges. The New York Times reports he is accused “of dressing as Elvis Presley in the courtroom, politicking in the courtroom, and filing an affidavit on behalf of a party in a paternity case.” Court documents alleged he “routinely” donned the pompadour rug, played Elvis songs on his cellphone, and recited Presley lyrics in the court. On Oct. 17, he appeared in the Eastern District of the Missouri Court of Appeals. The commission released a statement which said he had “admitted to the truth and substantial accuracy” of the allegations. In a letter to the state Supreme Court, Judge Thornhill said he thought his actions would “add levity at times when I thought it would help relax litigants.” He has accepted the suggestion of a six-month leave of absence, followed by an 18-month return, then retirement.
An electrical fire that broke out in the Rayburn subway tunnel that runs between the Rayburn House Office Building and the U.S. Capitol left two injured on Thursday. D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed that both people sent to hospital for evaluation were U.S. Capitol Police officers. The underground trolley line is one of three that operate underneath the U.S. Capitol and is used by members of Congress and their staff. The other trolley lines run beneath the Russell and Dirkson Senate Office buildings. A video posted to social media by Huffington Post reporter Arthur Delaney shows several stationary trolleys and smoke visible in the tunnel, while a subsequent post from Delaney shows multiple emergency service vehicles in front of the House steps responding to the fire. Responders worked quickly to clear the smoke, closing Independence Avenue and asking people at Capitol Plaza to clear the area. They soon assured the public that there was no smoke and no further hazard present, reopening Independence Avenue to traffic just before 6 p.m.
Pop superstar and star of Wicked Ariana Grande has tested positive for COVID-19 after weeks of events promoting the second part of the musical extravaganza. With the film now out in theaters, Grande posted an Instagram story on Thursday featuring an image taken from her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Underneath, she added the caption, “moments before Covid”. Grande had skipped giving interviews at the New York premiere of Wicked: For Good days earlier in solidarity with co-star Cynthia Erivo, who was sick and had lost her voice. Variety reports that as a result of Grande’s illness, she has had to cancel her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and several Q&As for Wicked that were scheduled over the coming days. Both Grande and Erivo contracted COVID-19 while filming Wicked; Grande just before filming her scenes for “Popular,” and Erivo just days before filming her show-stopping “Defying Gravity” scenes. Wicked: For Good, the second of two Wicked films directed by Jon M. Chu, follows Act 2 of the musical, and is in theaters everywhere now.
Smokey Robinson is facing new sexual assault allegations from two more former employees—a man and a woman—piling even more pressure onto the Motown icon as he battles an expanding lawsuit he says is baseless. The new claims were filed this week as lawyers for four former employees—who sued Robinson in May—moved to add the additional accusers anonymously. The male accuser, a former car valet, alleges Robinson, 85, fondled himself in front of him and tried to place his hand on Robinson’s genitals. The female accuser, a former housekeeper like several of the original plaintiffs, claims Robinson repeatedly tried to make her touch him while he was showering. Robinson denies all allegations. His lawyer, Christopher Frost, told Rolling Stone that the latest accusers were “part of the same group of people who have conspired together against the Robinsons and are layering out their claims for maximum adverse publicity,” calling the case an “organized, avaricious campaign to extract money from an 85-year-old legend.” Robinson previously denied accusations from the first four women, which included rape. His wife of 23 years, Frances—also a defendant—is accused of labor violations and using “ethnically pejorative words and language.” The plaintiffs are seeking $50 million in damages. The Robinsons countersued in May for $500 million, alleging defamation and elder abuse.
Jay Leno gave a heartbreaking glimpse into his wife’s experience with advanced dementia. The former Tonight Show host, 75, spoke to Hoda Kotb on Thursday’s episode of the Today show about the difficulties that come with being his wife, Mavis Leno’s caretaker, in the wake of her condition. “Probably the toughest part was every day she’d wake up and realize someone had called today to tell her her mother had passed away,” Leno shared. “And her mother died every day for, like, three years.” He added that her continual reaction to it, as if she were learning about it for the first time, made it especially traumatic. In January 2024, Leno filed a petition for a conservatorship of Mavis’s estate due to her diagnosis. The two have been married since 1980. “The idea that you get married, you take these vows, nobody ever thinks they’ll be called upon to act on them. You know that part—for better or worse. Even the worse isn’t that bad,” Leno said.