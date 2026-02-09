President Donald Trump touted the supposed strength of America ahead of the highly anticipated Super Bowl weekend—as he watched from the comfort of his Mar-a-Lago estate. “Enjoy the Super Bowl, America! Our Country is stronger, bigger, and better than ever before and, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!” he wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday. Trump, who has been booed at myriad sporting events—including last year’s Super Bowl—wasn’t at Santa Clara, California. Instead, he’ll be attending a watch party at his golf club in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump previously said he wanted to be at the Levi Stadium, but “it’s just too far away.” “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter,” he added. But Zeteo learned that Trump’s officials and advisers were privately concerned about Trump getting booed at the massive stage. Clips of the president being loudly booed by tens of thousands of spectators going viral would be “another thing we don’t want right now,” one Trump adviser told the outlet. As for the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, Trump played it safe. “You know, I like both areas of our country very much. I better not make any predictions, you get yourself in big trouble,” he told NBC News. “But I think it’s going to be a really great game.”
90’s Rock Band Founder Dies After ‘Brief Illness’
Guitarist from the band CAKE, Greg Brown, has died, his bandmates announced on social media on Saturday. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Greg Brown’s passing after a brief illness,” CAKE wrote on Instagram. The cause of death was not announced. Brown was responsible for writing the band’s greatest hit, “The Distance,” which topped off at No. 4 on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart. The rock band was founded in 1991 and consists of John McCrea, Vince DiFiore, Xan McCurdy, Daniel McCallum, and Todd Roper. Brown stayed with the rockers through their first and second albums, leaving in 1997. The men stayed close and reunited as a band in the 2010s for the album Showroom of Compassion. “His creative contributions were immense, and his presence — both musical and personal — will be deeply missed. Godspeed, Greg,” CAKE wrote in their post honoring their bandmate. His age was not disclosed in the announcement.
Ski icon Lindsey Vonn is safely recovering after a brutal fall just 13 seconds into the women’s downhill at the Olympics on Sunday. Vonn broke her leg during the crash and is currently receiving care for the injury, according to her doctors. Vonn was going down the Olympia delle Tofane when she stumbled down the course. The extent of her injury required Vonn to be airlifted out by medical staff. She underwent emergency surgery on her broken leg at a medical facility in the nearby town of Treviso, Italy. The surgery stabilized the fracture caused by the violent on-air crash. Vonn was competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics after an 8-year hiatus from the games. The athlete, 41, has won three Olympic medals in her career, including gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games. Just nine days before competing in Sunday’s Olympic race, Vonn ruptured her ACL during a World Cup downhill event, but she still decided to compete. Her Olympic journey has been cut short due to the crash.
Olympics broadcaster Todd Richards has cleared the air about his embarrassing hot mic moment. The snowboarding legend acknowledged on social media Saturday that he made a slip-up while commentating on the Men’s Big Air final. Thinking he was off-air, Richards cheekily told his fellow host, Todd Harris, “That was boring, that was so boring. I thought the qualifiers were better.” In an Instagram video, he clarified he wasn’t criticizing the athletes’ skill. He explained the qualifiers featured more creative tricks, while the final saw “a lot of people fell, and a lot of people truly did the same trick.” He apologized for any perceived slight and praised the athletes, noting that his criticism had nothing to do with their skill or hard work. “These guys are my heroes, they are my friends, they are my colleagues, and they are all rippers. So, huge shout-outs to everyone who came out here tonight and threw down,” Richards said.
The Northeast felt colder than Antarctica this weekend as an Arctic blast barreled into the region, plunging temperatures to record lows and creating dangerous conditions. New York City and Boston both dipped to around 3 degrees, while parts of Antarctica hovered near 21 degrees, according to AccuWeather. In some areas of the Northeast, wind chills plunged temperatures to as low as -40 degrees. The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Cold Warning for much of the region for the first time since 2004. “In many parts of the Northeast away from the coast, this prolonged stretch of cold is the most extreme in at least the last decade and, in some areas, the last two decades,” AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin told the New York Post. Thirteen people have already died of hypothermia in New York.
Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic medal dreams ended after she crashed during Sunday’s skiing final. At the age of 41, the legend—who previously won gold in the 2010 Winter Olympics—was hoping to become the oldest ever skier to take home an Olympic medal. The American skier was racing against the odds, having torn her left ACL just nine days before competing, and sported a knee brace as she attempted the Tofane course in Cortina d’Ampezzo, 250 miles from Milan. Vonn set off under clear skies during the final, but crashed and fell before reaching the first marker at just 13.4 seconds into her race. Vonn hit her head and continued to fall down the hill, with her screams audible in the televised broadcast. The Olympian was quickly attended by medical staff, who strapped her into a stretcher and helicoptered her away. Vonn’s sister, Karin Kildow, revealed that the athlete remains under medical evaluation. She added: “That’s definitely the last thing we wanted to see. When that happens, you’re just immediately hoping she’s okay, and it was scary. When you start to see the stretchers being put out, it’s not a good sign.”
U.S. Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn says she is stepping back from social media after receiving what she described as a “scary” number of threats following remarks she made about politics and LGBTQ+ rights. Glenn, who came out publicly as bisexual and pansexual in 2019, spoke out earlier this month when reporters asked her about the political climate for queer Americans under the Trump Administration. She responded by saying that she wanted to use her platform to encourage people to “stay strong” during what she called a difficult moment. Glenn said the online response to her comments quickly turned hostile. “I am now receiving a scary amount of hate/threats for simply using my voice,” the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram, adding that she planned to step back from social media altogether for her own well-being. Despite the backlash, Glenn said she has no plans to stay silent. “I will never stop using my voice for what I believe in,” she wrote.
Kansas City Royals outfielder Terrance Gore has passed away at the age of 34, his wife has confirmed. Gore, who was known for his lightning-fast speed on the field, died following complications after a routine surgery. “Terrance was an unforgettable part of our organization with a unique talent that catapulted him to some of the biggest moments in Royals history,” Royals President of Operations, J. J. Picollo, said in a statement from the team. “While his speed and athleticism were what most people immediately noticed, those of us who had the opportunity to know him also remember his energy, his humility, and the impact he made in big moments on the game’s biggest stage.” The three-time World Series champion won titles with the Royals in 2015, the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, and the Atlanta Braves in 2021. Gore is survived by his wife, Britney, and their three children: Zane, Skylyn, and Camden. “This is a sad ending to an incredible story,” Picollo added.
At least three people have been killed by avalanches in northern Italy while skiing in the same alpine region currently playing host to the Winter Olympic Games. Alpine rescue services recovered the body of a man from Punta Rocca, a 10,800-foot peak on Marmolada—the tallest mountain in the Dolomites. Another two skiers died in the village of Albosaggia, in the lower Valtellina valley, while a potential fourth victim has yet to be confirmed in Trentino Alto Adige. All of the confirmed deaths were caused by loose snow and ice sliding down the mountain and wiping out the skiers who were off-piste at the time. AINEVA, Italy’s snow and avalanche risks association, said there is currently a heightened danger of avalanches following heavy weather conditions that have blanketed the region. The snow and ice are thought to be piled in such a way that the movements of a single passing skier could easily set it off. The two avalanches in the Marmolada area were close to Cortina d’Ampezzo where the women’s Alpine skiing competitions are currently taking place.
Authorities in California are begging locals to stop eating mushrooms they find in the wild after four people have died and three others have required liver transplants. Since November, there have been more than three dozen cases of poisoning from so-called “death cap” mushrooms, California Department of Public Health records show. A warm fall coupled with a wet winter has created a “super bloom” of the mushrooms that are responsible for 90 percent of fatal mushroom poisonings globally, according to Dr. Craig Smollin from the California Poison Control System. “The main thing this year is just the magnitude, the number of people ingesting this mushroom,” Smollin said. “Having almost 40 is very unusual.” The Aminita phalloides mushroom originates from Europe and can often be found under European oak trees. It is the same mushroom used by Australian woman Erin Patterson to murder three of her relatives with a poisoned lunch in the 2023 case that gripped the world. Officials’ advice is to avoid foraging for mushrooms entirely while death caps remain prevalent.