’90s Singer Hospitalized After Sending Porn Video to Fan

Italy’s Winter Olympics coverage has been derailed by another genital-themed controversy, this time involving one of the country’s most famous works of art. State broadcaster Rai used an image of Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man in the opening credits of its coverage, but with the genitals missing. The 500-year-old drawing appears at the start of the clip, then transforms into the bodies of ice skaters, skiers, and other winter athletes. The alteration was first flagged by Corriere della Sera, which asked: “What happened to the Vitruvian Man’s genitals?” Backlash from the Italian opposition was swift. Deputies from the center-left Democratic Party raised questions in Parliament, urging Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli to “shed full light on the use of the image of Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man in the Olympics opening credit broadcast by Rai.” The lawmakers asked whether Rai was formally authorized to reproduce the drawing—described as “an absolute masterpiece”—and whether permission had been granted to alter it. Irene Manzi said the artwork “was tampered with and censored, with the genitals from the original works removed… an incomprehensible and unacceptable choice.” The dispute marks the second genital-based controversy of the Games, after claims that ski jumpers were injecting hyaluronic acid into their private parts—quickly dubbed “Penisgate.”
Shelly Desai, known for his recurring roles in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Men of A Certain Age, has died at 90, his family announced. His cause of death was not provided. Early in his career, the Indian-American actor performed in both Off-Broadway and Broadway productions in the 1970s. He later made dozens of appearances in TV series, including ER, Friends, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The A-Team, NYPD Blue, and Ugly Betty. Desai also appeared in multiple movies, including Thelma & Louise, Clifford, and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2. He played Carlos in Men of A Certain Age between 2009 and 2011. Perhaps most notably, Desai appeared in several episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia playing Hwang, a landlord who was always chasing rent from Charlie, played by Charlie Day, and Frank, played by Danny DeVito. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, his stepdaughters, April and Dawn, and three grandchildren.
Lemonheads frontman Evan Dando has been hospitalized after being accused of sending unsolicited explicit videos to a fan. The 58-year-old singer, who has been open about past struggles with substance abuse and mental health, was admitted for treatment on Thursday, according to Variety. The claims came from a woman posting under the pseudonym “Dawn,” who shared alleged direct messages through The Underground Bunker, a site run by journalist Tony Ortega. Dawn said she and Dando had briefly exchanged messages years prior, but things escalated after she reached out to congratulate him on his band’s comeback album, “Love Chant.” According to screenshots shared on the site, Dando asked, “Would it be cool if I sent you an ‘art’ photo?” before sending explicit videos of himself masturbating without consent. He later followed up with a message reading, “Ok, sorry thanks I just need an outlet.” alongside another masturbation video. Dawn said the exchange left her highly disturbed. “I’ve never felt anger like that,” she told Ortega. “Don’t call me an outlet, that’s gross.” Ortega added that both Dawn and her husband were “grossed out” by the messages.
President Donald Trump, himself a convicted felon, has issued pardons to five former NFL players, including one who is already deceased. Their crimes covered offences from courtroom deception to major drug crimes. The clemency decisions were announced Thursday by White House pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson. In a post on X, she wrote: “As football reminds us, excellence is built on grit, grace, and the courage to rise again. So is our nation.” Former New York Jets standout Joe Klecko received relief after admitting to lying under oath to a federal grand jury probing an insurance fraud scheme. Klecko later entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023. Dallas Cowboys lineman Nate Newton, a three-time Super Bowl winner, was pardoned following a conviction tied to marijuana trafficking. Johnson said owner Jerry Jones delivered the news personally. Jamal Lewis, once a top 2000 draft pick, pleaded guilty after using a cellphone to arrange a drug deal. Travis Henry admitted involvement in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Billy Cannon, pardoned posthumously, confessed to counterfeiting and died in 2018.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport at the Olympic Games dismissed Ukrainian skeleton slider Vladyslav Heraskevych’s appeal to be reinstated to the competition after he was disqualified over athlete expression rules. He was dismissed from the Olympics after he competed wearing a helmet featuring the photographs of Ukrainian athletes killed as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine. “The Sole Arbitrator, whilst fully sympathetic to Mr Heraskevych’s commemoration, is bound by rules in the IOC Athlete Expression Guidelines,” the decision stated. “The Sole Arbitrator considers these Guidelines provide a reasonable balance between athletes’ interests to express their views, and athletes’ interests to receive undivided attention for their sporting performance on the field of play.” Ahead of the decision, Heraskevych, 27, told CNN that no matter what the court determined, he was proud that the helmet had received attention. “First and the biggest win, it’s memory of the athletes,” he said. “People are now super united about this story, and I’m really grateful for that. I think it’s also a very good story how sport can unite people, and now they’re united around these athletes and they united around their dignity.”
A private jet was forced into an emergency landing after it collided with a group of deer during take-off. The Cessna Citation struck multiple deer while departing North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport at around 7:55 p.m. local time on February 10, according to a notice from the Federal Aviation Administration. “The aircraft landed safely at Palm Beach International Airport,” officials stated. The Federal Aviation Administration did not specify how many deer were involved and said the incident remains under investigation. The aircraft was carrying seven occupants, according to the Aviation Safety Network, which reported that the jet sustained minor damage and that there were no reported injuries. Dispatch audio obtained by WPBF 25 News captured an individual saying the plane had minor damage and would need to be towed from the area. According to the outlet, the private jet made an emergency landing. The brief runway encounter ended without injuries, though federal authorities are now examining how wildlife ended up in the jet’s path.
A group of llamas has been praised as unlikely heroes for helping to capture a petty thief. Graham Oliver, from Derbyshire, England, told The Washington Post his eight llamas had caught his attention by crying out, prompting him to go check on them—only to find that they’d surrounded a strange man on his property who looked terrified. “I wanted to know what he was doing in my field,” Oliver said. “And he said he’d come through a hole in the fence.” When Oliver asked where the hole in the fence was, the man showed him, then jumped over the fence and ran away. After spotting police in the area, Oliver alerted them to the man’s incursion on his farm and learned he was wanted for allegedly stealing packets of tobacco from a woman nearby. Oliver then told officers which direction the suspect had run off in, and he was soon detained. Oliver’s wife, Heidi Price, said her llamas should receive some recognition for helping with the arrest. “They acted responsibly, efficiently, in an organized manner,” Price said. “Quite frankly, I think they did pretty good police work.” She noted that they can be “intimidating” despite not being aggressive, adding, “Their only defense mechanism is spitting.”
Winter Olympians in Milan may be there to break records on the slopes—but they’ve also set an entirely different record behind the scenes. Athletes at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Games ran out of complimentary condoms just three days into the competition, according to Italian outlet La Stampa. The shortage caught organizers off guard, especially given the significantly smaller athlete pool compared to recent Games. Roughly 3,000 athletes are competing in Milan, a sharp drop from the nearly 10,500 who attended the Paris Games two years earlier. While participation dipped, however, demand apparently did not. Organizers distributed around 10,000 condoms this year—a fraction of the roughly 300,000 handed out in Paris. An anonymous athlete told the outlet that officials have promised more are on the way, though it’s unclear when restocks will arrive. The situation has already become a running joke among competitors. British-born Spanish figure skater Olivia Smart shared a video on social media showing off brightly packaged condoms. “I found them,” she said. “They have everything you need.”
The Louvre has suffered a leak in the area where it stores its most valuable paintings, a union representative said. The world-famous institution in Paris, France, saw water creep into room 707 of the Denon gallery on Thursday, where works by 19th-century French artist Charles Meynier and Bernardino Luini, a 16th-century Italian, are kept. “Due to a technical failure on the upper floor during the night, the area is closed to the public and a scaffolding has been set up,” the representative told Reuters. No damage report has been made public as of Friday. Leonardo da Vinci’s infamous Mona Lisa was confirmed not to be damaged, according to the New York Post. It is the second leak in the museum in three months, and comes just months after robbers broke in and stole priceless, irreplaceable treasures, before escaping on a cherry picker. On Thursday, France 24 reported that nine people, including two museum employees, had been arrested as part of a probe into a large-scale ticket fraud scheme.
The Trumps’ latest legal threats against me have been produced by the Florida lawyers who direct most of President Trump’s efforts against the media—because Florida is where they have purportedly relocated. But my lawsuit against Melania Trump in New York deprives them of their more favorable venue. Hence, they are in Federal Court trying to move the case, which raises the fundamental question of where Melania Trump actually lives. I get to ask and pursue this question—and, I believe, expose that she never really decamped to Florida with her husband, and is certainly not beside him in the White House, but rather remains very much based in New York. This week, my lawyers filed some of what is known about her myriad connections to the city and asked the Federal Court to remand the case back to New York State Court, or to begin discovery to demonstrate that the nexus of her life is in NYC. I have the evidence that Melania lives here, and I need your help to complete the picture. If you’ve seen her, know her, know people who know her, know the many people who attend to her, don’t hesitate to get in touch.
Click through to Michael Wolff’s HOWL to read more on the Trumps’ legal threats—and learn what’s really at stake.