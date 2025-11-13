90s Star Reveals Baby News After Calling Off Divorce

New DNA Analysis Reveals Hitler May Have Had a Micropenis
NINE? NEIN!
Adolf Hitler may have had a micropenis due to a genetic condition called Kallman syndrome, according to new DNA analysis. The condition, which hinders puberty, can cause undescended testicles and a one in ten chance of having a penis less than two inches, according to The Times. Documentarians and researchers are set to reveal their findings in a two-part Channel 4 docuseries, Hitler’s DNA: Blueprint of a Dictator, with the first episode set to be released on Nov. 15. The analysis, using blood from a piece of the sofa where he shot himself, also dismisses the theory that he was Jewish. The analysis further bolsters a 1923 medical report on Hitler that was discovered in 2015, which suggested the Nazi dictator had just one testicle. Also, the testing showed he was in the top one percent of people who are predisposed to autism, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, the filmmakers say. However, The Guardian criticized the upcoming documentary for failing “to get a fresh DNA sample from any of Hitler’s surviving relatives in Austria and the U.S., who are all understandably reluctant about media exposure.”