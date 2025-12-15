‘90s Star Unveiled as Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Headliner

Global pop icon Mariah Carey is set to raise the curtain on the 2026 Winter Olympics at the games’ opening ceremony in February. Event organizers revealed Monday that Carey, 56, is the first performer from outside the host nation confirmed for the festivities, which will take place at Milan’s San Siro soccer stadium. Officials described their decision to book the singer, perhaps best known for her festive hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” as symbolic, saying her music captures the emotional buildup surrounding the Olympic moment and reflects a spirit of unity central to the show’s creative vision. “Mariah Carey fully represents the emotional atmosphere that accompanies the run-up to the Games,” the committee said. “Music is a universal language that attracts different stories and sensibilities, and intertwines with the opening ceremony’s theme of harmony.” In addition to the primary Milan event, three alpine hubs will stage smaller, synchronized opening celebrations. The closing spectacle, scheduled for Feb. 22, will feature world-renowned dancer Roberto Bolle at Verona’s historic Roman Arena.