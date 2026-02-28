90s Star Recounts Bullying Behavior on Beloved Show
Beverly Hills 90210 actress Kathleen Robertson, 52, is pulling back the curtain on what she calls a “horribly difficult” experience behind the scenes of the hit ‘90s series. Appearing on the Slice of Life podcast, Robertson—who joined the show in Season 4 in 1993—said the set was “super intimidating,” leaving her “very anxious” and unsure of where she fit in among a cast that included Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, and more. “It was not a warm and fuzzy environment to land into,” she said, recalling how she felt unable to speak to her co-stars. In one incident, Robertson said she discovered Polaroid photos of herself cut in half in the makeup trailer—an unsettling moment that shaped her approach to set moving forward. “They were embarrassed because they didn’t want me to have seen it,” she said of the crew, adding she never found out who was responsible. Despite the rocky experience, Robertson said not everyone on set was cold. She singled out Tori Spelling as “amazing, day one, warm,” and “very welcoming.” Still, by Season 7, she was ready to walk away. “I’ve got to get out of here,” she recalled thinking. “If I don’t, I’m f—ed.”