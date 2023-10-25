911 Call Audio Shows Panic as Obama’s Chef Drowned in Paddleboarding Accident
Audio from a 911 call made by a Secret Service agent as Barack Obama’s family chef drowned was released Tuesday. Tafari Campbell, 45, was visiting the Obamas’ estate in Martha’s Vineyard when he died in a paddleboarding accident on July 23. Redacted audio from two emergency calls about the incident were shared by the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office this week, according to the Daily Mail. “We have a male drowning in the back of the property right now,” a Secret Service agent named Dave tells the dispatcher. “We have our rescue swimmers. They’re attempting to go out there right now.” Later, the agent says: “They’re out in the water right now but as of now they don’t know where he is.” Campbell’s body was recovered from the waters of the Edgartown Great Pond the following morning.