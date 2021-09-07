911 Call Depicts Horror After Girl, 6, Died on Colorado Amusement Park Ride
DEATH DROP
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office has released a 911 call made after the horrifying death of a 6-year-old girl at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Sunday. The child and her parents were on the Haunted Mine Drop, a free-fall thrill ride, when she died. In the initial 911 call, a dispatcher is heard calling for emergency medical services about a “party that fell out of the shaft ride,” going on to say that they were “at the bottom of the shaft.”
It’s unclear if a mechanical failure caused the death. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment told CBS4 that investigations under the Amusement Rides and Devices Program in the Division of Oil & Public Safety are underway. Nancy Heard, the park’s general manager, said that the park would be closed until Wednesday.