‘He’s Responsible’: 911 Call Reveals Frantic Aftermath of Prop-Gun Shooting
‘THIS MOTHERF*CKER’
The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office released the harrowing 911 call placed from the set of Alec Baldwin’s Rust by its script supervisor, revealing the frantic moments after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured. “We need some help,” Mamie Mitchell said as she explained the situation to the operator. “Our director and our camerawoman have been shot.” Mitchell asked for two ambulances to Bonanza Creek Ranch before laying the blame squarely on the film’s assistant director. “This fucking AD that yelled at me at lunch asking about revisions, this motherfucker,” Mitchell appears to be saying to someone else. “He's supposed to check the guns. He's responsible for what happened.”
Mitchell later handed the phone over to an unidentified male. “Is the bleeding controlled?” the operator asked. After a brief pause to see if he can get closer, the man gave a solemn “No,” though it’s unclear what he was referring to.