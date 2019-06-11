9/11 Victim’s Remains Identified Nearly 18 Years After Attacks

Nearly 18 years on from the Sept. 11 terror attacks, the remains of one victim have been identified through DNA testing. Since the attacks, the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office has been working to identify the remains of 2,753 people reported missing at the World Trade Center. The man identified this week, who has not been named publicly, was No. 1,643 on the list and the first to be positively identified since July 2018. His identity was confirmed through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2013, CNN reports. However, authorities still can’t officially account for 1,110 victims, or 40 percent of those who died.