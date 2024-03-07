92 Year-Old Rupert Murdoch Announces Sixth Engagement
TRUE LOVE... AGAIN
Billionaire Rupert Murdoch is proving that you’re never too old to find love. The 92-year old conservative media magnate’s office announced on Thursday that he is engaged for the sixth time, to his girlfriend Elena Zhukova. 67-year old Zhukova is a retired molecular biologist who began dating Murdoch last summer. The two met through his third ex-wife Wendi Deng, according to the Daily Mail. A representative confirmed to The New York Times that wedding invites have already been sent out, and the ceremony will take place in June at Moraga, the billionaire’s California vineyard and estate. This week, Murdoch’s right-wing British TV network announced that it would no longer broadcast on television, but transition to digital streaming. In September, Murdoch announced that he was stepping down as chairman and CEO of NewsCorp, and chairman of Fox News, and announced that his son Lachlan would be taking over at both companies.