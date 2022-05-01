93-Year-Old Florida Woman Marie Hoskins Found Dead in Garage Freezer
MYSTERIOUS DEATH
After a call from concerned neighbors who had not seen her for a while, Florida police found 93-year-old Marie Hoskins dead in her garage freezer. Sebastian Police Department officers went to Hoskins’ home on Thursday to complete a welfare check, but nobody came to the door. Capt. Timothy Wood said that officers, who had an “odd feeling,” followed all leads for where Hoskins might be, including local hospitals. Eventually, police say that they were able to secure a key from a family member and enter Hoskins’ home, where they found Hoskins’ 64-year-old daughter, who said she hadn’t seen her mother in a while, and then found Hoskins dead in a large garage freezer. The circumstances that led to Hoskins’ death remain under investigation by police, the Medical Examiner, and State Attorney’s Office. Her daughter willingly went with police for questioning.