95-Year-Old Woman Charged With Aiding and Abetting 10,000 Concentration Camp Murders
A 95-year-old woman will soon be tried in German court for allegedly being complicit in the killing of more than 10,000 people while she worked as a typist and secretary at a concentration camp during World War II. She will be tried in juvenile court since she was under 21 at the time of her alleged crimes. German authorities brought charges against the woman on Friday, who they referred to simply as Irmgard F. She claimed in a 2019 interview that while she worked at the Stutthof concentration camp she was unaware of the mass murders that were taking place. The woman helped her superiors in their “systematic killing of Jewish prisoners” and others, Senior Public Prosecutor Peter Müller-Rakow told NPR in a statement.