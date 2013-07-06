99 Percent of Android Phones Have Flaw

CHEAT SHEET
Did you think your phone activity was safe from prying eyes of anyone (besides those of your closest friends at the NSA)? Well, the joke may be on you. Security researchers think they've found a major security flaw in Google's Android mobile operating system. The fun part? The flaw could affect up to 99 percent of phones with the operating system. The glitch, which reportedly gives hackers a "master key" to the system, is associated with the security verification process that has been used with the Google Play app store since version 1.6. For comparison, the latest version is numbered 4.2. Luckily for Android users, the research firm told Google about the problem in February, and fixes have been released for some phones already.