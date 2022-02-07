99-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Killed by Car on Way to NYC Synagogue

CHEAT SHEET
A 99-year-old Brooklyn man who survived the Holocaust was killed by a car on his way to synagogue over the weekend, the New York Daily News reports. Jack Mikulincer was sitting in a motorized scooter when an SUV struck him—to the horror of a friend who was with him during the Saturday evening accident. “I heard a bang and I see him fly and then he landed,” Jehuda Lindenblatt, 85, who is also a Holocaust survivor, told the newspaper. “All his life he worried, ‘When I die I shouldn’t have pain,’” Lindenblatt said of Mikulincer, a widowed former bakery owner. “And you see a friend dying in front of you. It’s unbelievable.” The driver stayed at the scene and has not been charged.