A 12-Year-Old Boy Is Brain Dead After Attempting TikTok’s ‘Blackout Challenge,’ Family Says
‘HEARTBREAKING’
The family of 12-year-old Joshua Haileyesus, of Colorado, believes the little boy was left brain dead after trying the TikTok “blackout challenge,” FOX 11 reports. The trending challenge encourages its participants to see how long they can hold their breaths. According to his father, Joshua was found unconscious in his bathroom, just a few days after he told his brother he could hold his breath for a minute. Medical officials believe that the family must get ready to say farewell to their son. “I’m praying for him every day...It’s just heartbreaking to see him laying on the bed,” said Haileyesus Zeryihun, Joshua’s father. “I was begging them on the floor, pleading to see if they can give me some time, not to give up on him. If I just give up on him, I feel like I’m just walking away from my son.” Zerihyun hopes this informs other families about the potential dangers of seemingly harmless games. “This is something that kids need to be given to be taught—to be counseled,” the father told Denver7 News. “It’s not a joke at all. And you can treat it as if somebody is holding a gun. This is how dangerous this is.”