A Capitol Cop Allegedly Told Other Officers to Go After Only ‘Anti-Trump’ Rioters on Jan. 6

Read it at Politico
A member of the Capitol Police is under investigation for allegedly radioing fellow officers and directing them to only go after “anti-Trump” rioters on Jan. 6, the day a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) revealed Wednesday. Lofgren was summarizing an internal investigation as she questioned Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton over the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection. The officer radioed “all outside units’ attention” to tell them they were “only looking for any anti-Trump” demonstrators and that they should not be “looking for any pro-Trump in the crowd.”