A Child Tried to Stop Her Mother from Drunk Driving. She Was Dragged 300 Feet By the Car.
When an 8 year-old girl tried to stop her mother, Erin Garcia, from drunk driving, police allege Garcia ended up dragging both the child and an adult bystander 300 feet with her car. As KTLA reported, according to a press release from the Placentia Police Department in southern California, Garcia has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, and battery against a police officer after her daughter tried to stop her from driving away by grabbing the car door handle. The child was pulled and a man who attempted to help was dragged away too, and police later found Garcia hiding in bushes near her mother’s house. Both the daughter and man were treated for “moderate injuries” at a local hospital.