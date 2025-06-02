A 15-year-old girl who went missing in Utah over a month ago has been found safe in Colorado. Alisa Petrov walked into the Colorado Springs Police Department on Sunday evening, KTVU reported, more than 500 miles from where she disappeared on April 21. Petrov was last seen after being dropped off at her school in American Fork, Utah. Authorities later learned she had made her way to a train station and asked strangers for help buying a bus ticket to Las Vegas. It was discovered that the teen had been secretly communicating with three men on a hidden iPad before her disappearance. All three were taken into custody last week, but none were directly tied to her disappearance. One of them, 35-year-old Matthew Nicholas Menard, is accused of having sexually explicit conversations with the teen and attempting to lure her to Las Vegas. Police believe the two never met in person, according to Daily Mail. Officials said she was in good health, but cops have not yet determined how she got to the police station or if she was held against her will. Her father, Nikolai Petrov, announced the news on Facebook Monday morning, thanking law enforcement and the public for their support.
Missing Utah Girl Found Safe in Colorado After Six Weeks
'The Simpsons' Icon Dead At 84 After Battle With Illness
Dust Cloud the Size of Continental U.S. Headed for Florida
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Shares Cancer Diagnosis
Tourists Flee Terrifying Etna Volcano Eruption
Host of Emmy-Winning 'Sport Science' Show Dies at 54
Marc Maron Is Ending His 'WTF' Podcast: 'It's Time, Folks'
Trump Is Sinking America's Global Image While Boosting China
Baldwins Hit Back at Trolls With Instagram 'Pinocchio' Skit
Biden's Daughter Shades Haters in Insta Post With Dad
Alf Clausen, who scored The Simpsons for 27 years, has died at 84 after an eight-year battle with a rare brain disorder. The composer died at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to his daughter, Kaarin Clausen. He was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy around eight years ago, which is a brain disorder that causes behavioral and cognitive issues. Clausen scored many songs for the Fox animated show, garnering him 23 Emmy nominations and two wins with lyricist Ken Keeler for “We Put the Spring in Springfield” and “You’re Checkin’ In (A Musical Tribute to the Betty Ford Center),” in 1997 and ‘98 respectively. In a 2015 interview, Clausen recalled being hesitant to score the show at first, saying at the time that he wanted to be a drama composer. But the 30-time Emmy nominated composer decided to join after The Simpsons creator, Matt Groening, said that the show wasn’t a cartoon, but “a drama where the characters are drawn.” Clausen’s partnership with the series came to a messy end when he was let go in 2017, the composer filing a lawsuit against Disney and its Fox divisions for his unjust termination. Clausen ultimately settled in 2022.
Dust Cloud the Size of Continental U.S. Headed for Florida
The Sunshine State will have a new summer visitor this week: a plume of Saharan Dust about the size of the continental United States. Formed 5,000 miles away in North Africa, the plume departed its home continent last week, reaching the Caribbean over the weekend. Now, meteorologists expect it to continue its journey west, settling over the Gulf Coast this week. Though dust clouds aren’t uncommon visitors to the region, this is the largest of the year. But Floridians shouldn’t worry too much: by the time the cloud reaches stateside, it will have lost much of its density. Plus, as severe as it sounds, a country-sized plume isn’t a particularly catastrophic weather event. (However, anyone with respiratory issues is advised to mask up, as dust particles worsen the air quality.) While these clouds can sometimes raise temperatures on the ground by trapping heat, they can just as easily lower temperatures by blocking out the Sun. So what can you expect from this dust-up? Experts say hazy skies, less rain—oh, and a fresh layer of dirt on your vehicles. “[The dust cloud] has probably traveled about 3,000 miles, and it gets washed out into your car,” meteorologist Jason Dunion told the New York Times.
Dwight Eubanks, once a recurring “friend of” cast member of Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The hairstylist and reality star, 64, shared the news with People on Monday, revealing he’d been diagnosed in April after taking a blood test at his church’s health fair. Eubanks also said he’s since discovered he could have received treatment much sooner, as his doctors recorded high PSA (prostate-specific antigen) levels—an indicator of possible prostate cancer—three years ago, but never informed him. “I just have to laugh instead of crying about this whole journey,” Eubanks told People. An Atlanta-based hairstylist and owner of Purple Door Salon, Eubanks became a fixture of Real Housewives of Atlanta in the late 2000s thanks to his rocky friendship with breakout star NeNe Leakes. He’s since appeared on Bravo’s Married to Medicine and the Housewives-adjacent series Botched on E! Since receiving his diagnosis, Eubanks says he’s “exploring possibilities” for treatment, and is working with the charity ZERO Prostate Cancer to promote screenings for Black men, who are twice as likely as white men to die from the cancer.
A terrifying video shows the moment Italy’s Mount Etna began to erupt Monday, sending tourists fleeing in horror. The eruption occurred on the Mediterranean island of Sicily, where the volcano suddenly began spewing lava and ash, triggering a high-speed pyroclastic flow that tore down the mountainside. In footage shared by INGV Vulcani, Italy’s national volcano monitoring agency, a torrent of debris and smoke careens down the slope. In a statement posted to social media, the agency confirmed that “explosive activity from the Southeast Crater has become a lava fountain,” signaling a significant escalation in volcanic activity. Another stomach-churning clip circulating online shows dozens of tourists running in panic as thick plumes of ash rise violently into the air. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Mount Etna, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupted twice last year—in July and August—and began spewing smoke and lava again in February, prompting travel advisories. Minor lava flows were also observed twice earlier this month, fueling concerns of increased volcanic unrest.
John Brenkus, the founder and host of the six-time Emmy-winning show Sport Science, has died at age 54 following a battle with depression, according to a statement on his social media account. “John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31, 2025. His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help,” the statement posted to X reads. Brenkus, who co-founded Base Productions and founded Brinx.TV, had been open about his mental health struggles. Sport Science uses cutting-edge technology to explore the science and engineering behind athletic achievements. It often features pro athletes testing the limits of the human body, with Brenkus sometimes standing in for the “average Joe” to provide a point of comparison. The show originally aired on Fox Sports Network before being sold to ESPN. After the sale, Brenkus was open about his mental health challenges, saying he had received treatment for suicidal thoughts and depression from six different psychologists and psychiatrists.
If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Marc Maron is pulling the plug on his podcast. “Sixteen years we’ve been doing this, and we’ve decided that we had a great run,” the comedian said on Monday’s episode of his show, WTF With Marc Maron. “And now, basically, it’s time, folks. It’s time. WTF is coming to an end, and it’s our decision.” He added that the final episode will be “sometime in the fall.” The podcast launched on September 1, 2009, and has since produced some 1,645 episodes, according to Deadline. Famously, Maron discussed race relations and gun violence from his garage with former President Barack Obama in June 2015. That episode smashed records, being downloaded 735,000 times within the first 24 hours after its release. In a poignant 2010 episode, Robin Williams discussed his struggles with addiction and the challenges of balancing fame with personal life. The following year, the late TV chef Anthony Bourdain opened up about his past heroin addiction and the challenges of his culinary career. Maron has also interviewed notable figures such as actors Willem Dafoe and Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as comedians Sarah Silverman and Dave Chappelle, on the show, which has garnered over 1 billion downloads, listens, and impressions since its inception.
The U.S.’s global reputation has plummeted since President Donald Trump took office. A recent poll of adults in 41 countries found the country’s net favorability rating had fallen from +20 to -1.5. At the same time, China’s rating—which was previously in the negatives—has risen to +8.8. The head of political intelligence at Morning Consult, the firm that conducted the surveys, said the “overwhelming majority of countries” have exhibited worsening views of the U.S. Only in Russia did the respondents’ views of Americans meaningfully improve. China’s rating began to noticeably improve after Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcements. The practical fall-out from the reputational damage has already begun, as foreign visitors are choosing to vacation elsewhere and the value of the dollar has gone down. Additional losses could stem from the administration’s efforts to ban foreign students from entering the country, weakened trade opportunities for U.S. firms, and a provision of the Republican tax bill that could reduce demand for U.S. assets.
Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have poked fun at claims she is too controlling by recreating a meme depicting her as a puppetmaster pulling on her husband’s strings. In a cheeky Instagram post on Sunday, the 41-year-old shared a video of herself standing on a chair wearing a green dress reminiscent of the meme, holding a set of wooden spoons mimicking puppet controls while Alec dangles helplessly like a marionette below. “Well, you guys gave me the idea. I just HAD to try it out 🥰,” she captioned the video, which was soundtracked to When You Wish Upon a Star from Disney’s 1940 classic Pinocchio. The incident is not the first time the Baldwins have responded to criticism about their married life—in a recent episode of their reality show The Baldwins, 71-year-old Alec opened up about how he copes with being an “older dad” to the couple’s seven children. “And for me, as I’m getting older and older, and I don’t want to be tougher. I don’t want to be anything. I just want to be a father to my kids,” he explained on the TLC show. “I want to just watch and see what the years I have left for us to experience and not have it be about me.”
Ashley Biden celebrated parents Joe and Jill Biden in a beachside Instagram story on Sunday that alluded to the furor over her father’s physical and cognitive state as president. “I am so grateful. Too grateful to be angry about all the bulls--t,” she wrote. “Hit the jackpot with these two.” The text appeared on a selfie of the three of them by the sea. The former president’s office revealed on May 18 he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer two days earlier and that the disease had spread to the bones. The 82-year-old’s diagnosis coincided with the release of a highly critical book, Original Sin, claiming that those closest to Biden covered up his deteriorating health during his presidency. The cancer news quickly sparked conspiracy-mongering from MAGA acolytes and attacks from Donald Trump, whose initial sympathy was short-lived. Ashley Biden, 43, is the youngest of Joe Biden’s four children and his only child with the former first lady. She’s a social worker, activist, and fashion designer. Speaking at the Democratic National Convention in August 2024, she praised her dad as the “O.G. girl dad.” She told attendees that before he walked her down the aisle, “he turned to me and said he would always be my best friend. All these years later, dad, you are still my best friend.”