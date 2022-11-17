A ‘Crippling’ Snowstorm Is Set to Slam Upstate New York
STAY INSIDE
Ahead of Thanksgiving, weather forecasters warn the Buffalo, New York, area could see an intense lake effect snowstorm as icy air moves across the U.S. In the Midwest, Plains, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast, forecasters are predicting chilly temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees Fahrenheit. And now, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has issued a state of emergency for the areas of Buffalo and Watertown, as a “crippling” snowstorm is expected to arrive around 4 p.m. Thursday, bringing heavy winds and several feet of snow. Some areas could see more than three inches of snow every hour through Sunday, and the National Weather Service has predicted that the snow might peak at 50 inches in Buffalo and Watertown, potentially breaking records for the biggest November daily snowfall, which stood at 24.9 inches total in 2000.