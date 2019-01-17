A Desk Lamp Can Be Impactful Even When It's Simple

My favorite table lamp doesn't charge my phone. It doesn't auto-adjust brightness based on time of day. It doesn't even have a USB port. But, the MUTUW Wooden Swing Arm Desk Lamp is perfect anyway.

There's nothing flashy about this lamp. It's minimal, in a Danish Modern/Scandinavian way that makes me feel like it belongs in the bedroom of someone on Grand Designs. Because of its unobtrusive style and shape, it becomes a chameleon, blending into whatever style of room it sits in. The black and white cord is a nice touch that adds to its style, and you can easily put in a smartbulb, giving you the ability to turn it on and off with your voice (does that make it less simple?).

There are so many options for simple desk lamps that are still impactful in design. There are similar ones to my MUTUW one, like this one from Tomons that comes in a couple different colors. There's also this Target one that looks like a miniature spot light. Or opt for one with a bit more personality.

So much of a product's worth these days is based on how much it can do in addition to its primary focus, but the MUTUW Wooden Swing Arm lamp is worthy because of how simple it is.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.