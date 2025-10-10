A Devilish Photo of Trump Sparks an Online Firestorm

A photo of President Donald Trump, which makes him look like he has “devil horns” poking out of his head, is sparking online furor.

The image taken at a Thursday Cabinet meeting shows the president sitting in front of an illuminated golden eagle, with its wings creating the illusion that he’s donning a pair of horns.

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Jim Watson, a photojournalist who formerly worked as a U.S. Navy photographer, captured the image of the president with high-ranking Trump administration officials following the Israel-Hamas peace deal.

It started going viral after Keith Edwards, a political strategist, shared it on X.

Edwards, who’s interviewed politicians like Gov. Tim Walz and Pete Buttigieg, wrote in the caption, “new picture of trump with devil horns just dropped.”

new picture of trump with devil horns just dropped pic.twitter.com/XJUZ9Xnbvj — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 9, 2025

Several people have weighed in on the photograph, which also shows Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sitting on either side of the president.

Adam Cochran, who describes himself as a policy consultant, called the damning picture as “Biblical.”

However, he added that it’s “just not in the way MAGA expected.”

Musician and longtime activist Bill Madden, who gained prominence for his 2006 environmental song, “Gone,” put out a sarcastic quip, writing, “Nothing to see here.”

Nothing to see here. Never mind Trump's devil horns. It's totally not a warning from God. 😳👇 pic.twitter.com/YkvJPv8FgR — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 10, 2025

“It’s totally not a warning from God,” he added.

Some people noted the similarities with South Park’s Season 27 premiere that parodied Trump having an intimate relationship with Satan.

Man-baby JD Vance gets ready to lube up satan for his boss, Donald Trump, in South Park TheDailyBeast/X

“It’s the lovechild foretold in South Park,” one person wrote.

Another added that the president is “never beating the ‘Trump is f---ing Satan’ South Park allegations.”

But this isn’t the first time the president has had his photo snapped at just the right angle that makes it look like he has “devil horns.”

President #DonaldTrump holds a roundtable meeting with Hispanic leaders in the cabinet room before signing an Executive Order in the Rose Garden of the #WhiteHouse in Washington, DC on July 9, 2020. @realDonaldTrump @nytimes #photojournalism #onassignment #nytassignment #trump pic.twitter.com/Eq0qKZFWvD — Samuel Corum (@corumphoto) July 10, 2020

In July 2020, Trump was photographed at a roundtable with Hispanic leaders, appearing to bear a pair of horns from what seems to be the same golden eagle with a light in the middle of its wings.