A Diamond Theft Lawsuit Against Sotheby’s Can Go Forward, Judge Rules
A federal judge in California has ruled that a contract claim lawsuit against the auction house Sotheby’s after millions of dollars worth of diamonds vanished can go forward, Artnet reports. In 2019, financial services firm M&L Financial Inc. left 45 diamonds belonging to jeweler Jona Rechnitz at Sotheby’s for appraisal, and later to be sold at auction. However, a man named Levin Prado showed up at Sotheby’s and was able to take the diamonds without being challenged, and from there they went missing. M&L sued, and though a lower court granted Sotheby’s motion to dismiss the suit, the California judge has reversed this decision.