UH OH
A Dozen Anonymous Facebook Employees Allege Racism Within Company’s Ranks
An anonymous memo alleging racism at Facebook is reportedly being discussed internally, Business Insider reports. The memo, published Thursday on Medium, outlines the experiences of a dozen past and present Facebook employees who claimed to have encountered racism among their co-workers and with their higher-ups. “While eating breakfast, two white employees asked me to clean up after their mess. I am a program manager,” one account in the memo read. “I told my manager about the incident. She told me I need to dress more professionally.” Another individual claimed that she approached HR about discrimination happening on their team, but they were only told “there is no bias at Facebook.” The memo also includes screenshots of an app called Blind, which allows employees to anonymously post experiences. The screenshots include a comment claiming the black population is less intelligent than other races, and a poll asking if black people “just like to complain” about their treatment. A majority of votes, 43 individuals, said black employees “just complain to get attention.”
Facebook has not yet commented publicly on the matter. This comes after an ex-Facebook employee, Mark Luckie, penned a memo last year about racial discrimination at the company.