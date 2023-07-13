A Gigantic Fart Derailed RFK Jr.’s NYC Press Dinner
Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. threw a press dinner on Tuesday night that devolved into a shouting match between two elderly men—a bizarre conflict that reportedly ended with a prolonged bout of flatulence. As relayed by a Page Six reporter who was present, the mess started after a guest asked Kennedy a question about the environment, an innocent-enough inquiry that enraged former gossip columnist Doug Dechert, the—reportedly drunk—host of the whole event. “The climate hoax!” Dechert started to yell. His senile screams drew the ire of his longtime friend, art critic Anthony Haden-Guest, who wasted no time condemning Dechert and pleading for him to “shut up.” But Dechert was relentless, continuing to rant about the “scam” of climate change while Haden-Guest disparaged him with insults, calling him “fucking insane” and “insignificant.” That’s when Dechert brought out his secret weapon: a booming fart that he released while shouting, “I’m farting!” All the while, RFJ Jr. calmly watched the gaseous chaos unfold. Dechert said the following to Page Six about the incident: “I apologize for using my flatulence as a medium of public commentary in your presence.”