    A-Ha Rebukes Trump for ‘Take on Me’ Ripoff: ‘Even Blind Pigs Can Find Truffles’

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Marcos Brindicci/Reuters

    Eighties Norwegian synth-pop band A-Ha isn’t happy about Donald Trump taking inspiration from the classic video of their 1985 hit “Take on Me.” Magne Furuholmen, the keyboardist and co-songwriter, told Rolling Stone the band received no warning from Trump’s team about the new ad the president tweeted, which borrows heavily from the music video that was a staple of MTV in the 1980s. When asked what he thinks of Trump borrowing the rotoscope look, Furuholmen said, “Even blind pigs can find truffles.” He added, “You want to be careful about deciding who’s allowed to do what with what you put out in the world… We didn’t intend to make our music part of a divisive campaign and, all things equal, would have preferred it not to have been.”

