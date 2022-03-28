Cat Allergies Begone—a Hypoallergenic Cat Is Closer Than You Think

We might soon be able to edit feline genes to knock out the biggest source of cat allergens.

Miriam Fauzia

Innovation Reporter

“The heart wants what it can’t have” sums up society’s desire for a hypoallergenic kitty. Sure, many cat breeds like the hairless Sphynx or Balinese are recommended for the 10 percent of people allergic to household pets. But a naturally hypoallergenic cat is the stuff of myth so far.

There are more recent hopes we might be able to create such a cat out of cutting-edge genetic engineering. Researchers at a Virginia-based biotech company InBio may have just gotten us there with a crucial new step forward. In a new study published in The CRISPR Journal, they used the gene-editing tool CRISPR to prevent cat cells from producing the allergy-causing Fel d 1 protein—found in feline saliva, skin, and fur—without negative side effects. The results might eventually help lead us to getting a hypoallergenic cat all through the use of a simple injection that targets the Fel d 1 gene.

Fel d 1 is responsible for 95 percent of all cat allergy cases. As The Atlantic reported last November, strategies to curb this protein have included a specially-designed kibble, and a cat vaccine powered by a cucumber-infecting virus. Some are pursuing gene therapy using CRISPR, but that hasn’t yet been successful. (One company’s claims a decade ago that it created genetically altered hypoallergenic cats came under considerable scrutiny by multiple outlets.)

    We’re still not yet sure what exactly is the purpose of Fel d 1. But an analysis of the Fel d 1 gene in domestic cats and in several big or wild cat species suggested that the gene was not essential to a cat’s survival, giving the InBio researchers confidence they could move forward with the actual gene-editing experiments. They used CRISPR to erase either the CH1 or CH2 gene of Fel d 1 (each encodes a protein that both come together to make the allergen) from the genomes of cat cells grown in the lab, disrupting Fel d 1 production without affecting the production and function of other proteins. For future experiments, the researchers plan to delete both the CH1 and CH2 genes to confirm this prevents the Fel d 1 protein entirely.

    While this is a viable first step toward creating a truly hypoallergenic cat, the researchers are more interested in creating a treatment that removes Fel d 1 from an existing cat’s system than making a gene-edited cat from scratch.

    “From a consumer/patient perspective, [creating hypoallergenic] cats would be largely cost-prohibitive,” Nicole Brackett, a research scientist at InBio who led the study, said to Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News. “We also think it would be more practical from a commercial standpoint, as well as more ethical, to develop a treatment that is administered to existing cats rather than breeding and selling allergen-free cats.”

    Brackett and her team envision something on par with a shot easily administered at the vet that would temporarily shut down the Fel d 1 protein. How exactly they plan to formulate this shot remains to be seen, and more testing on actual cats and not cat cells is underway. But if holding a cat has your throat in a chokehold—from allergies and not cuteness overload—this potential treatment might be worth keeping an eye out for, alongside your future furry best friend.

