Jury Selected for R. Kelly's New York Trial
After several legal delays, a jury has been selected for R. Kelly's trial in Brooklyn federal court. After two days of jury selection, prosecutors and defense lawyers have settled on 12 jurors—consisting of seven men and five women—who will ultimately determine whether Kelly, 45, is guilty of leading a “criminal enterprise” consisting of his own employees to help him recruit women and young girls for his own sexual gratification for two decades. Opening statements for Kelly’s high-profile trial are scheduled to begin on August 18. The jury will remain anonymous throughout the trial, which is expected to take several weeks.