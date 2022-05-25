A Legal Battle Halted the Auction of Judy Garland’s ‘Wizard of Oz’ Dress
NOT IN KANSAS ANYMORE
The auctioning of Judy Garland’s iconic blue Wizard of Oz dress was brought to a halt right before it could take place on Tuesday, due to an ongoing legal battle over the gingham garment’s rightful owner, Artnet reported. Bonhams Los Angeles was poised to sell the dress at an estimated price of $1.2 million, but a preliminary injunction granted to the niece of Gilbert Hartke, a Catholic priest who previously owned the dress, prevented the sale in favor of further evaluation. Hartke founded the drama department of Catholic University, and it was the university that consigned the dress, as well as Garland’s white Wizard of Oz blouse, for auction. Barbara Hartke, the priest’s niece, is arguing that because she is his closest living relative, the clothes belong to her. “We look forward to presenting our position, and the overwhelming evidence contradicting Ms. Hartke’s claim, to the court in the course of this litigation,” the lawyer representing Catholic University told Artnet.