A star-studded list came out against overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday. In a full-page advertisement with Planned Parenthood in The New York Times, A-listers from Billie Eilish to Megan Thee Stallion slammed the Supreme Court’s expected decision to overturn the landmark ruling, which secures the right to abortion. “The Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion,” the letter, signed by artists like Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, reads. “Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion.” The ad comes one day before a national “Bans Off Our Bodies” day of protest.