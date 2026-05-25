A-Lister’s Nepo Baby Reveals She’s Pregnant With Second Kid
Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s nepo baby is expecting a second child. Ireland Baldwin, 30, posted on Instagram to announce that she and her musician boyfriend, RAC—born André Allen Anjos—have another kid on the way. The video featured them adding an extra robe to their rack, a baby’s bottle to their cup collection, and replacing a bottle of white wine with a bottle of sleeping aid. It also revealed several images from an ultrasound scan, confirming that three-year-old Holland, who was born in May 2023, will no longer be an only child. In early May, the model expressed her joy at having her two dogs, Kota and London, be part of her family with Holland. “I never imagined that my two soul dogs—Kota, my husky and London, my GS—would ever get to meet a child of mine,” the Grudge Match actor wrote in the caption of a video showing Holland with the pooches. “I’ve had Kota and London since I was 18 and 20 years old. I can’t believe my little human gets to be loved by them.”