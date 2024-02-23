A live-action Naruto film is in the works at Lionsgate, with Destin Daniel Cretton set to write and direct, studio chair Adam Fogelson announced on Friday.

Cretton, who previously directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, met with the popular manga’s creator Masashi Kishimoto ahead of the deal being closed.

“It was a true honor to meet Kishimoto-san in Tokyo and hear his expansive vision for his creation,” Cretton said. “We are very excited to collaborate and bring NARUTO to the big screen.”

Kishimoto said that he “thought Cretton would be the perfect director” after seeing Shang-Chi. “To put it simply, the live-action NARUTO is bound to be a film with spectacular action and profound drama. I can’t help but be excited for it.”

Naruto has printed over 250 million copies in over 60 countries and territories.