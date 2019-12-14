Scouted Gift Pick: A Versatile, Durable Lodge Cast Iron Skillet
What it is: Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet. In my humble opinion, every single person needs a cast iron skillet. These heavy-duty pans are incredibly versatile and, despite some people’s views, are easy to take care of and store. I keep mine out on my stove for some impactful visuals. All you need is some oil to keep it good as new. The cast iron skillet is a great tool to sear meat or make skillet cookies but it’s also great for crushing up spices or nuts and tenderizing and flattening meats. This one even comes with a handle holder to prevent burns.
Who to gift it to: Your husband so you can convince them that you should use more than one pan for everything. Your mom who can’t seem to get the right sear on her steaks. Your girlfriend so that she can recreate those skillet cookies you had that one time.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.