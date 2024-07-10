Here’s a Look Inside a Buckingham Palace Room That’s Been Off Limits Until Now

ABC News got an exclusive look at a room in Buckingham Palace that the public has never seen until now. The room in question is the space that leads out to the famous balcony where the British royal family stands during special occasions and waves to the public below. The room, which will be open to the public starting July 15, is situated in the palace’s East Wing and is known as The Centre Room. This room and others were part of a five-year renovation that was recently completed. “His Majesty the King is very keen on public access. He’s passionately interested in the collection, and this is a fantastic opportunity to share these spaces,” Caroline de Guitaut, the surveyor of the King’s Works of Art, told Maggie Rulli from ABC News. A brief video tour shows the 175-year-old room full of ornate details, antique furniture, and foreign works of art.