A Losing Impeachment Fight Crushed Conservatives in 1998. Here’s What Liberals Can Learn From That in 2020.

For Democrats, the only thing more depressing than Donald Trump’s impeachment is the public’s apathy about it.

All the revelations, lies, and cover-ups haven’t changed anyone’s mind. Support for impeachment almost exactly tracks opposition to Trump. Most Republicans, according to polls, remain unmoved even though they acknowledge Trump acted illegally. With no sign that 67 senators—i.e., 20 Republicans—will vote to convict, there’s a strong sense of despair out there.

But Democrats can take heart in knowing that conservatives felt this way when Bill Clinton was impeached and acquitted in 1998, and they rebounded just two years later.