A NASA Team Will Investigate Unidentified Aerial Reports—But Not Because They Think We’ve Seen Aliens

Read it at Axios
At a congressional hearing last month, military officials said that there have been about 400 reported sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena. Now, NASA scientists are organizing a team to investigate the reports—but not because they think that people are glimpsing aliens. Rather, the sightings may represent a national security threat, as Axios explained. The NASA team will seek to compile as much data as possible to learn about the scarcely-studied objects and narrow the range of explanations for UAPs. All of the data will be publicly available, and the scientific study is expected to begin this fall. “Given the paucity of observations, our first task is simply to gather the most robust set of data that we can,” the head of the team said in a statement.