FDNY Training Manual: Women and Minorities Disrupt Firefighting Teams

New York Fire Department training materials in use until 2019 warned that women and minorities posed problems for team cohesion, The New York Times reports. A section of bulletin for managers read, “Motivation in firefighting is largely a matter of team building. Team building encounters special problems when the team has to readjust to new members, minorities or females, or members who are problems because they do not behave.” The guidance, written in 1997, was removed from FDNY training materials in 2019. “This does not reflect the F.D.N.Y. today,” a spokesman told the Times.