A Nip Slip Cut Italian Band Måneskin’s VMA Performance Short

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, an awards ceremony that reliably delivers chaos, aired Sunday night, and Måneskin, an Italian glam rock band, had their televised performance unceremoniously truncated after bassist Victoria De Angelis suffered a wardrobe malfunction. While the band writhed onstage in Newark with a group of dancers, De Angelis’ top fell off, exposing her breasts. The network airing the show cut away from the band for more than 3o seconds, angering Twitter commentators who'd had no idea what was happening.