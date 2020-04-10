A Note From The Daily Beast

Now more than ever, the world needs fearless journalism. In these uncertain times, The Daily Beast is making a commitment to keeping breaking news about the coronavirus pandemic free for all of our readers.

The reason behind this is simple: we believe it’s important that everyone have access to true and meaningful journalism. But investigating and reporting the stories that matter isn’t easy, and advertising revenue alone doesn’t fund all of our work. That's why we're launching a new way to subscribe that allows you to give more to The Beast, if you want.

By giving more for an annual plan, you will help ensure that we can continue digging deeper on the stories that matter, while also maintaining our pledge to keep critical breaking news coverage of the corona crisis free.

If you like what we do — if it informs you, makes you laugh, or gets you riled up — think about clicking I Want To Give More. With your membership, you’ll have unlimited access to everything we produce, while supporting truth and fearlessness in journalism.

During this trying time, we rely on the support of readers like you, and we truly appreciate you standing with us.

-The Daily Beast Team

If you're interested in supporting The Beast, become a member here.