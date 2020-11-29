A Phoenix Cop Shot This Dad. Will His Family See Justice?

Forty-year-old Ryan Whitaker should have been sharing this Thanksgiving with his two children and other loved ones. Instead, his family marked the holiday as the first since Whitaker, who had been holding his handgun as legally allowed in the open carry state of Arizona, was shot and killed by the Phoenix police on May 21 in his own doorway, on his knees, while appearing to place his gun on the ground and raise his hands as directed by the police.

After watching the bodycam footage of the incident, you might assume that Officer Jeff Cooke, who shot Whitaker twice in the back as he was on his knees raising his hands, would already have been charged with a crime. Yet to date, not only have there been zero charges, but Cooke is still working as a police officer and shockingly received a “glowing review” from his sergeant a month after the shooting, as Whitaker’s sister Katie Baeza explained to me. (She obtained Cooke’s personnel records via a Freedom of Information Act request.)

This incident came to my attention because Baeza has literally been emailing countless people in the media in the hopes there will be justice for Ryan, instead of him simply being a faceless statistic included in the 984 people shot and killed by the police across the country in 2020. Baeza noted that Whitaker had great respect for the police, even applying to be one when he was younger, adding that he had neither a criminal record, nor had he ever been arrested. But none of that mattered on May 21.