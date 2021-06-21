Get your Pride party started with this special limited-edition BACARDÍ Pride Cocktail Courier Kit ($62) that includes the ingredients to make eight delicious and festive rum cocktails.

You can whip up two servings of the Lemon-Slay (BACARDÍ Limon and lemonade), the Coconut Kween (BACARDÍ Coconut rum and fresh pineapple juice), the Limelight Cooler (BACARDÍ Lime rum and club soda) and the Pineapple Pride (BACARDÍ Pineapple Rum and lemon-lime soda). And the best part is that these recipes are quick, easy to fix, and don’t require any special bartending tools.

“We wanted to bring the queer bar experience to your home,” said Chris Cabrera, Bacardi’s National LGBTQ Ambassador. These drinks are meant to be similar to what you’d be served in a bar. Cabrera is the industry’s first full-time ambassador focusing on the LGBTQ community and helped plan the company’s Pride celebration this month as well as its year-round programming.

And to take your party to the next level the Cocktail Courier Kit includes a disco ball pick, edible glitter, dehydrated pineapple slices and fresh limes wheels. You also get a BACARDÍ “Turn Up The Flavor” mini-USB speaker, so you can blast your favorite tunes while you celebrate all month long.

So fix yourself a rum cocktail and toast pride! Cheers!

Order your BACARDÍ Pride Cocktail Courier Kit today and make sure to enter coupon code BACARDIXPRIDE at checkout to receive free ground shipping.